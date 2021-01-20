Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.80. The stock had a trading volume of 431,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,499 shares of company stock worth $41,301,192 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

