Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. 6,406,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,400,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative net margin of 2,165.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.