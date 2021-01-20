Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.06

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 11350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

