Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332,115 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 0.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $100,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 319,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 305,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,567. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

