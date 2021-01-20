Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 6,591 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 253.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

