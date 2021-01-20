Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$500.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$430.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$447.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$442.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$407.72. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The firm has a market cap of C$60.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

