Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$500.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$430.46.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$447.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$442.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$407.72. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The firm has a market cap of C$60.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51.
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
