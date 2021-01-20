CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.
CashBet Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
