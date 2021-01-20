Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Catalent stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.