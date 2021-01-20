Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.09. 88,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

