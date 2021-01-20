Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.10.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,834. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 208.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

