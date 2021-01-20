Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.