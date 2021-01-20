Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.67 ($5.49).

CEC1 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.75 ($6.76). The stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.37.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

