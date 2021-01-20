Celeum Reaches Market Cap of $7,526.48 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 76.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Celeum has a market cap of $7,526.48 and $34.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded down 65.5% against the dollar. One Celeum token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00118833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00259327 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064731 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

