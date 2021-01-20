Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Up 53%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s stock price shot up 53% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cementos Argos in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

