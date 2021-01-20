CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

