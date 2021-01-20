Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

