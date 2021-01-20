Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centogene.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -2.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.
