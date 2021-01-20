Centre Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,720 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

