Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 869,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

