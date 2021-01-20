CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.31

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 27437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

