CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.39.

NYSE:GIB opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

