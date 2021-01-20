Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.