Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.61.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,089 shares of company stock worth $60,251,442. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 298.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.