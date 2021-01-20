China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.79. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2,275 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of 696.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

