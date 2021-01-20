China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) Shares Up 9.1%

China New Borun Co. (OTCMKTS:BORNY)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

China New Borun Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BORNY)

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China New Borun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Borun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.