China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNCT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 38,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,418. China Teletech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

