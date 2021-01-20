Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Danske upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

