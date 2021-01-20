Chromia Hits Market Capitalization of $13.94 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Chromia has a market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

