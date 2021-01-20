CIBC Begins Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.91.

EFX opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.65. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

