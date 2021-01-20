CIBC Cuts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $77.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target cut by CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

