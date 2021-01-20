Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.25

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.25 and last traded at $226.57, with a volume of 42250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

