Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $61.00 at Cowen

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

