Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UEUR) Trading Up 0.9%

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UEUR)’s stock price were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UEUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 24.67% of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.