Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,661. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

