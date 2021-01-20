Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.58. 1,740,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
