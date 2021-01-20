Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.58. 1,740,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.