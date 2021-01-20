Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

