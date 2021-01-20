Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 779,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 7,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,537. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

