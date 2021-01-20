Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Up 5.4%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.74. 737,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 276,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

