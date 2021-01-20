Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $255.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $292.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.