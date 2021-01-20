Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $50.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
Shares of KOF stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
