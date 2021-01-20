Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $50.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

