Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.48. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 106,312 shares traded.

COCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.