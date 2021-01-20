Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.48

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 265480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

