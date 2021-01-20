Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.48

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 265480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.
