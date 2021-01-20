Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 951 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 198,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

