Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.32. 646,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 648,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 2,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 82,655 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

