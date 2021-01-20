Columbia EM Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HILO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Columbia EM Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HILO)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

