Columbus Circle Investors Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.49% of Shake Shack worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.70, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

