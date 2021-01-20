Columbus Circle Investors Has $29.78 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 261,272 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.51% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $29,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

