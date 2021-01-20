Columbus Circle Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.05% of Seagen worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.59.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.