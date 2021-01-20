Columbus Circle Investors Sells 1,894 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average is $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

