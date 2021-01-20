Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comerica stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 19,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

