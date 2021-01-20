Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

